'There's no clear answer' | Psychiatrist weighs in on making decisions on back-to-school plans

ST. LOUIS — With so much uncertainty, parents and families are likely feeling a lot of anxiety heading into this next school year. Sending a child to school or keeping them at home is a tough choice with no clear answer.

"Preparation is a key component of it, I think," Dr. Paruch said. "Weighing out the pros and cons on each side and trying to plan ahead is a critical part of it. It's a very individualized decision that requires somebody to look at their child and look at their constellation of the family."



Dr. Paruch said having a Plan B to fall back on is critical so panic doesn't set in if Plan A doesn't work. Also, he said parents and caretakers should make sure to include kids in the decision making process.