ST. LOUIS — Despite a second confirmed case of coronavirus in Chicago, SSM Health’s chief medical officer said the threat of the virus spreading to St. Louis is low.

"The risk of transmission or of being exposed to the novel coronavirus is virtually none — unless you've been around someone who's traveled to China and is sick or you've traveled to China,” Dr. Alexander Garza said.

Still, his hospitals have implemented new procedures to screen patients for the coronavirus.

"We walk them through a series of questions, particularly if they show up with a fever, cough, symptoms like that,” he said.

Mercy Hospital St. Louis said they're doing the same thing. If a patient has those symptoms and they've traveled to China, the system prompts staff to isolate the patient.

At BJC Hospitals, a spokeswoman said they've posted signs in emergency rooms asking patients to tell staff if they meet the same criteria.

"We're going to see much more cases of flu than we are the novel coronavirus,” Dr. Garza said.

All the habits that can prevent the flu — hand washing, staying away from sick people, not touching your face — will help prevent the coronavirus too, he said.



Some major airports are screening passengers for coronavirus. St. Louis Lambert International Airport is not one of them because it's not an international hub. A spokesman tells 5 On Your Side their guidance comes the FAA and the CDC.

