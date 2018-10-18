ST. LOUIS — Jayden Keys did not have to go far to see a doctor. He just walked into an office at his high school, Riverview Gardens.

A new clinic just opened on campus. Students can make appointments for basic medical needs, like immunizations and physicals.

“It's really convenient for us students to have,” said Keys, a junior.

The clinic is funded through Christian Hospital Foundation and Care STL Health runs it. Services are free for students and families who are unable to pay.

School administrators said the goal is to reach 80 percent of the students during this first year.

“Some communities don't have access to healthcare,” said Chekata Mack-Riddle, assistant Superintendent. “They practice visiting emergency rooms or their school nurse for their medical needs.”

There are also services for mental and emotional health. Students can meet with a therapist.

“Sometimes, that social-emotional is just as important as that physical health piece,” said Mack-Riddle.

© 2018 KSDK