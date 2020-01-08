JOHNSON, Arkansas — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), do not eat, serve or sell any onions from Thomson International Inc. or products made with these onions. Onion types include red, white, yellow, and sweet varieties.
- At home, check your refrigerator and kitchen for any of these onions or fresh foods made with them.
- Check the package or look for a sticker on an onion to see if it is from Thomson International, Inc. If it is, don’t eat it. Throw it away.
- If you can’t tell where your onions are from, don’t eat them. Throw them away.
- If you made any foods with onions and you don’t know where they are from, do not eat them. Throw them away, even if no one got sick.
- Wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with onions or their packaging, such as countertops, refrigerator drawers, knives, and cutting boards.
- When you eat out or shop for food, check with restaurants and grocery stores to make sure they are not serving or selling onions from Thomson International Inc., or fresh foods prepared with them.
- If they don’t know where their onions are from, don’t buy the product.
- People sickened in this outbreak reported eating raw onions in freshly prepared foods, including salads, sandwiches, wraps, salsas, and dips.
Advice to Restaurants, Retailers, and Suppliers
- Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell any onions from Thomson International, Inc., or food prepared with these onions.
- If you don’t know where your onions are from, don’t serve or sell them.
- Clean and sanitize all surfaces that onions have come in contact with, including cutting boards, countertops, slicers, utensils, and storage bins.
- Suppliers, distributors, and others in the supply chain should not ship or sell any onions from Thomson International, Inc.
- Suppliers and distributors that repackage raw onions should clean and sanitize any surfaces and storage bins that may have come in contact with recalled onions.
Take these steps if you have symptoms of a Salmonella infection:
- Talk to your healthcare provider.
- Write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick.
- Report your illness to your local health department.
- The health department will likely call you for an interview to ask you about foods you ate in the week before you got sick.
- Assist public health investigators by answering their questions when they contact you.
Symptoms of Salmonella infection:
- Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.
- The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
- In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body.
- Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.
- For more information, see Symptoms of Salmonella Infection.