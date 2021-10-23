CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to salami snacks sold at Trader Joe's

A growing salmonella outbreak in the U.S. has been linked to Citterio-brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks sold at Trader Joe's, health officials said.

At least 20 people in eight states, a majority of them children, were sickened in a growing salmonella outbreak linked to salami snacks, according to federal health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Saturday, warning businesses and consumers not to eat, sell or serve Citterio-brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks. The cured meat product is sold at Trader Joe's and may be found at other stores across the U.S.

Out of the nine sickened people health officials interviewed, eight reported eating or maybe eating the salami snack before getting sick. At least three people have been hospitalized, according to the CDC.

Health officials said anyone who has the product at home should throw them away and wash containers that may have touched the meat. An investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

NEW SALMONELLA OUTBREAK: Do not eat Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks with any best-by date. They were mainly sold at Trader Joe’s grocery stores. For more info: https://t.co/dnYd0YhkvU pic.twitter.com/qCRHD21Pdr — CDC (@CDCgov) October 23, 2021

Click here for a list of states the CDC has confirmed where people have reported getting sick from the salami snack and how many cases in each state.

Earlier this week, another nationwide food safety alert linked onions to a large salmonella outbreak that sickened hundreds of people and caused nearly 130 related hospitalizations.