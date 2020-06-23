Salute to health care workers at north county hospital

Two local organizations saluted 1,700 employees of the hospital as heroes in healthcare

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Sysco Foods gave a salute to health care workers at Christian Northeast Hospital.

Tuesday morning, the organizations saluted all 1,700 employees of the hospital as heroes in health care.

"We are saluting our Healthcare Heroes today because we are very proud of the work, dedication and excellence in which the men and women of Christian Hospital have served the residents of the North St. Louis county community during the COVID-19 crisis. At the onset of the pandemic in St. Louis, they provided the first testing site in North County to immediately address the health disparities that currently exist within the disease," said Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League.

As part of the celebration, the organizations honored the staff with catered boxed lunches, personalized greeting cards and a presentation from the Urban League Head Start students. Two frontline workers who represent the hospital were also honored at the event.

The catered box lunches were prepared by Marco’s catering, which is a minority and woman-owned business in north St. Louis County.

"Christian Hospital commends the Urban League's commitment to provide leadership in our region from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with weekly large-scale food distributions to those most in need within our community, including senior citizens and shut-ins. The Urban League's commitment and actions mirror the mission of Christian Hospital and BJC to improve the health of the people and communities we serve," said Rick Stevens, president of Christian Hospital and Northwest Healthcare.