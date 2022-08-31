Local officials address the opioid crisis in St. Louis, signing a proclamation to mark International Overdose Awareness Day

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis county executive Sam Page and others called on local residents to wear purple Wednesday to shine a light on those impacted by drug overdoses each year, declaring August 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day.
Page and mayor Tishaura Jones both signed a proclamation to mark this day every year, according to a press release. They joined the White House and other national municipalities in raising awareness about the dangers of opioid abuse and overdoses.
The goal of this announcement was to reduce drug overdose deaths and fight the stigma attached to drug overdoses in our country.
“The most successful approach is a regional approach," Page said, "one where we can work together, pool our resources, align our priorities, and reverse the disturbing trend.”
According to data from the Medical Examiner’s office, drug overdose fatalities increased in the city by 30 percent, from 317 in 2017 to 448 in 2021. Fentanyl was the illicit drug responsible for most deaths followed by cocaine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Page said there were 490 overdose deaths in St. Louis County in 2021.
“Substance use continues to be a major public health crisis in St. Louis County,” Page said. “There are 343 opioid-related deaths in 2021, tying 2020 for a record number of deaths.”
Powdered fentanyl looks just like many other drugs, the CDC reports. It is commonly mixed with drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine. It is also made to look like other prescription opioids.
Jones said in another press release that addiction is a root cause of crime and addressing it will make our neighborhoods safer in the long run.
The financial support for community violence intervention programs, work with the local department of health, and education of residents about opioid addiction are her administration’s next steps.
This year, St. Louis' public health department will be launching a new behavioral health bureau focused on substance use disorders, including opioids. Nearly 40 organizational partners have joined to help such as:
- Behavioral Health Response (BHR)
- Emergency Medical Services office
- St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office
- Washington University
- St. Louis Mental Health Board
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
The department released a new Substance Use Action Plan and hired six new employees through a partnership with the CDC to combat the opioid crisis.
Page said St. Louis County has the opportunity to amplify these efforts by dedicating $48 million in opioid settlement funds to treatment and prevention programs.
The St. Louis Fire department urges those in emergency overdose situations to call 911. They respond to calls rather than police in cases like this because they know how to use naloxone.
Naloxone is a nasal spray that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose.
Find out where to reach out for free naloxone, substance abuse treatment, and fentanyl strips in St. Louis at nomodeaths.org.
