ST. LOUIS — If you bought Santa Fe Chicken Salad from the deli department of Schnucks, you may want to check the label.

Schnucks said the supplier of corn used in the chicken salad informed them of possible listeria contamination. The Santa Fe Chicken Salad (UPC: 82676695142) was sold at deli departments of 32 different stores. See the full list in the press release at the bottom of this story.

If you bought the chicken salad, you are asked to return it to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call the Schnucks Consumer Affairs department at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

Schnucks Recalls Santa Fe Chicken Salad From 32 Deli Departments - 10-16-18

© 2018 KSDK