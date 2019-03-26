Schnucks is recalling fresh ground beef from its Fairview Heights, Illinois, store at 625 Lincoln Highway.

A press release from Schnucks said any ground beef purchased between 1 p.m. on Sunday and 4 p.m. on Monday is being recalled because it may contain metal shavings.

Anyone with meat from that store purchased between those times should return it to the store for a full refund or exchange.

The recall does not affect any other stores.

If you have questions, you can call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.