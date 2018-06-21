On Thursday, the local Alzheimer's Association hosted its “Longest Day Initiative.” It’s a 24-hour cab ride to raise awareness for the disease. The first person to take a ride Thursday morning was Lonni Schicker, 63.

"It's difficult for people to be open and honest about what this disease means to them," Schicker said.

Schicker was the first of about 20 people to participate in the cab ride.

"It's just so amazing to me that so many people are touched by this disease," Schicker said.

It's a disease that has touched her life. Schicker has fond memories of the career she used to have as a nurse and a professor. It's what happened yesterday she sometimes has a hard time remembering. Schicker has dementia. Her first symptoms were diagnosed in 2014 at the age of 58.

"I was absolutely shocked," said Schicker.

Looking back, Schicker said the signs were there that something was wrong. She was teaching health administration in Minnesota at the time when her students approached her about her behavior.

"They said I had missed classes, that I had just not shown up...They also said I hadn't returned assignments. I couldn't recall that was true so I went back and looked in my office and, sure enough, I had assignments between books and on my bookshelf," Schicker said. ‘’

Her son Dan also noticed a change.

"She would be in the middle of talking and completely space and forget what she was talking about. I noticed those things which were concerning," said Dan.

It's a diagnosis that changed both of their lives. Schicker had to quit her six-figure job and move back to St. Louis. She lives with Dan, who has become her caregiver. It can be stressful at times but Dan is proud of his mom for not letting a grim diagnosis keep her down.

"Not many people can do what she does. I would probably be angry. Every day she gets up to try and find a cure. She does it the way she can. She's not a scientist but she gets out and advocates," Dan said.

Despite no longer being a professor, Schicker hasn't stopped teaching. She's on the board for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Missouri Chapter. She travels the country sharing her story.

"It's important to me to make the most of the time I have," Schicker said. "I’ve always felt, life is what you make of it. I don’t what to spend whatever time I have left, being maudlin and worrying about what the next decline is going to look like. I want to spend it doing things that are meaningful and interesting and do them as long as I possibly can.”

