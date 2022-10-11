Love shopping and eating out? Here’s how to do that and support local women with breast cancer

Komen Missouri's "Shop for the Cure" and "Dine Out for the Cure" are underway during the month of October.

ST. LOUIS — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and all month long we’re bringing you important information on breast health. Now, it’s your turn to get involved.

By just shopping and eating out this month, you can support the mission of Komen Missouri, working to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

You can "Shop for the Cure" all month long at participating retailers who support Komen's mission.

They include Kendra Scott, Club Fitness, and Ivy Cafe.

And on Oct. 20, be sure to "Dine Out for the Cure."

Twelve area restaurants will donate a percentage of their sales that day to Komen Missouri in support of its important mission.

Komen Missouri is dedicated to meeting the breast health needs of the women, men and families most at risk and most in need.

5 On Your Side extends a huge thank you to Komen for providing critical health information that we’re sharing with our viewers all month long.