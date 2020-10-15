Mammography van brings breast cancer screenings to women throughout St. Louis

The Siteman Cancer Center mammography van is traveling to locations across the St. Louis area all October

ST. LOUIS — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s the second leading cause of cancer death in women, behind lung cancer.

Self-exams are an easy way for early detection.

5 On Your Side visited one of Siteman Cancer Center’s mammography vans on Wednesday. Doctors worry with the pandemic, many women are skipping their annual checkups and cancer rates may skyrocket in the next year.

The Siteman Cancer Center mammography van is traveling to locations across the St. Louis area all October. Safety measures will be in place. Masks are required, only two patients will be allowed on the van at any time, temperatures will be checked and patients will have to wait in their vehicles until the van is ready.