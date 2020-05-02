Saint Louis University has partnered with a local organization to open a new $1 million center to improve students' mental health and wellbeing.

The Anthropedia Center for Well-Being will provide training programs, workshops and support services, in addition to wellness services such as cryosauna treatment and a salt room. The facility, at 3693 Forest Park Ave., will open Feb. 11.

The center comes via a university partnership with Anthropedia Foundation, a St. Louis-based mental health education organization. The $1 million center was funded by SLU, donors and other fundraising, a spokeswoman said.

"The Anthropedia Center for Well-Being will address the urgent need for student stress reduction and wellness promotion by fostering a community of health, and providing at-risk students with sustainable wellness interventions," the facility's executive director, Kevin Cloninger said in a statement.

The facility will be open to students, with services ranging from $8 to $15. Meditation practice will be free, officials said.

