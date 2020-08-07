x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

health

Looking for a job amid the pandemic? SSM Health is hosting drive-thru interviews

SSM Health is seeking candidates for nursing, housekeeping, behavioral health, security, pharmacy, dietary and respiratory therapy
Credit: SSM Health

ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to get creative when doing normal every day things – including job interviews.

SSM Health in St. Louis will begin hosting drive-thru recruitment events where qualified candidates can interview for a job.

Candidates will drive up and interview with a recruiter on the spot about many open positions, while adhering to social distancing and mask guidelines, according to a news release.

SSM Health is seeking candidates for nursing, housekeeping, behavioral health, security, pharmacy, dietary and respiratory therapy.

Interviews will be held at these locations on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital – St. Louis
    •  12303 DePaul Drive Bridgeton, MO 63044
  • SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital 
    • 3635 Vista Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110    
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles 
    • 300 1st Capitol Drive St. Charles, MO 63301

To RSVP for the event and to learn more about available positions, check out SSM Health's website.

Related Stories