SSM Health lifts no visitor policy

ST. LOUIS — After implementing a no visitor policy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SSM Health lifted the policy on Friday.

At SSM Health facilities, one support person is allowed to visit per day. The health care system said rotating additional guests in patient rooms will not be allowed, for the safety of patients and employees.

The new policy includes impatient, outpatient surgical procedures, emergency department and clinical appointments. Patients who are nearing the end of their life will be allowed up to two visitors at their bedside, according to a press release.

Obstetrics patients will be allowed two designated people to offer support per day. Patients with COVID-19 and patients under investigation of the virus will still be under a strict no visitors policy, the release said. SSM Health clinics and ERs allow pediatric patients to have two visitors.

Pediatric patients at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, who have been admitted to the hospital can have two visitors while others will need to be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

At SSM Health facilities, visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be no set hours for visitors at Cardinal Glennon. Visiting hours also do not apply to outpatient surgical cases and guests in the emergency department, according to the release.

All guests visiting a facility must follow SSM Health policies, including:

Wearing approved face coverings, even when in the patient room.

All individuals must be screened for symptoms upon arrival.

Everyone must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer upon entering and leaving a patient’s room.

Always stay at least six feet away from the patient (social distance).

All guests will receive a badge to properly identify them while inside our buildings.