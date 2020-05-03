ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County Ambulance District was one of three medical services in Missouri to be chosen to participate in a “groundbreaking” pilot program.

The initiative is called Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport, or ET3 for short. It provides greater flexibility for paramedics to address the health care needs of patients, according to a press release.

The program ensures patients get convenient, appropriate treatment by a variety of providers.

Under current guidelines, patients who call 911 are transported to a hospital, which is appropriate in the case of serious medical events, according to the release.

But in “lower-acuity situations” alternative options may be more appropriate and cost-effective for patients, and that’s when ET3 comes into play.

“Under the ET3 framework, our team of 200+ highly-skilled clinicians will have the latitude to confer with lower-acuity patients and perhaps recommend transport to an alternative, lower-cost destination such as an urgent care that can meet their needs,” said SCCAD Assistant Chief David Lewis.

Paramedics will work with healthcare partners to facilitate a variety of options for patients. The initiative will work to reduce avoidable transports to emergency departments and unnecessary hospitalizations, according to the release.

The program will launch in the spring and 204 agencies across 36 states are participating in the pilot program over the next few weeks.

