Free flu shots offered through St. Charles County drive-thru clinic

"Getting a flu vaccine will help to prevent the spread of respiratory illness, making our community more resilient to viruses we are facing this winter"

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Department of Public Health is joining area organizations to distribute 800 flu vaccinations during a free drive-thru clinic next month.

The event will take place from noon to 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at St. Charles Community College, located at 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in Cottleville.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is going to continue to be a health threat this flu season,” said Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, health department director. “Getting a flu vaccine will help to prevent the spread of respiratory illness, making our community more resilient to viruses we are facing this winter. We appreciate the support from St. Charles County healthcare, education, non-profit and other organizations in providing this beneficial service to our residents.”

Participants should stay in their cars and follow instructions from staff. There is no need to make an appointment to receive a vaccination, but groups of six or more planning to arrive in the same car should call 636-949-1857 before Oct. 2.

All participants will be entered to win a gift package courtesy of Martian Car Wash, according to a press release.

Two types of vaccinations will be offered at the clinic, including:

Quadrivalent influenza vaccination – protects against the four most prevalent viruses expected this season: H1N1, H3N2, and two influenza B viruses. It is appropriate for those ages 6 months or older.

High-dose influenza vaccination – for those age 65 or older. It contains four times the amount of antigen than the traditional quadrivalent shot to boost the body’s ability to create antibodies against the illness.

“Getting a flu vaccine helps one’s body develop antibodies to fight the flu,” Cianci-Chapman said. “This immunity not only helps the person who gets vaccinated but also helps prevent the spread of the disease to those around that person — making everyone healthier. Those who get a flu vaccination are less likely to get the flu or have milder symptoms if they do get the flu.”

Click here for more information about preventing the flu.