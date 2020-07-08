St. Charles County to hold second free mask distribution event on Aug. 13

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Family Arena in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — St. Charles County will be holding its second free mask distribution event on Thursday, Aug.13.

The county’s “Mask Up Pick-Up” event is for St. Charles County residents and will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Family Arena at 2002 Arena Parkway.

According to a press release from St. Charles County, approximately 30,000 masks will be distributed in front of gate 3 of the Family Arena.

Each St. Charles County resident who attends will receive 10 free disposable masks that will be provided in bags by workers who will all be wearing personal protective equipment.

Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles while picking up their masks.

The St. Charles County Government has distributed nearly 500,000 masks throughout the county to libraries, businesses restaurants, schools and nonprofit agencies.

This mask distribution event comes as St. Charles County has seen a spike in cases, particularly among those in 20-29 age range. The county has decided not to issue a mask mandate throughout the county.