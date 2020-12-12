St. Clair County health officials have reason for COVID-19 concern as well as hope

Officials are encouraged by vaccine news

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — St. Clair County Health Director Barb Hohlt said Friday she gets a daily report regarding patient numbers and capacity in St. Clair County hospitals. And those reports paint a bleak picture.



“As of yesterday's report we had 100 patients that were in St. Clair County hospitals with COVID-related illness and seven of those were on ventilators. That goes the same for our region. Our region includes Madison, St. Clair, Bond, Clinton, Washington and Randolph and Monroe counties. All the hospitals for our region had the highest rates for this week, as well,” Hohlt said.

But Hohlt said she is encouraged by what she has learned about vaccine distribution in the county.



“Hospitals and medical providers have their primary lists because they won't get enough vaccine to vaccinate all their staff at the same time,” said Hohlt, “so they've established their priority groups and their secondary, tertiary groups.”