St. Clair County health officials have reason for COVID-19 concern as well as hope

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — St. Clair County Health Director Barb Hohlt said Friday she gets a daily report regarding patient numbers and capacity in St. Clair County hospitals. And those reports paint a bleak picture.
“As of yesterday's report we had 100 patients that were in St. Clair County hospitals with COVID-related illness and seven of those were on ventilators. That goes the same for our region. Our region includes Madison, St. Clair, Bond, Clinton, Washington and Randolph and Monroe counties. All the hospitals for our region had the highest rates for this week, as well,” Hohlt said.
But Hohlt said she is encouraged by what she has learned about vaccine distribution in the county.
“Hospitals and medical providers have their primary lists because they won't get enough vaccine to vaccinate all their staff at the same time,” said Hohlt, “so they've established their priority groups and their secondary, tertiary groups.”
Meanwhile, three of the seven St. Clair County restaurants that had their health permits suspended for indoor dining got their permits reinstated after submitting their plans for compliance.
Lotawata Creek co-owner Ken Archer said they are adding Lucky Lou's pizza and wings to the curbside menu.
“We hope that at least gets us to break even and gets us through so we can survive the pandemic,” said Archer. “Because for the last two payrolls we've had to go out and borrow on our home equity line about $20,000, each one, to cover the payroll. When health officials shut you down right before a weekend, that cash flow stops, and it makes it really hard.”
RELATED: St. Clair County, Illinois health officials suspend permits at 7 restaurants due to COVID-19 violations
RELATED: 'A ray of hope' | Task force leader says vaccine is good news, but months of hard work still needed