St. Louis County seeing first flu cases of the season

Typically, flu activity rises in October and peaks between December and February, health officials said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Although the flu season has just begun, St. Louis County has started to see flu cases, according to data provided by the health department Friday.

From Sept. 28-Oct. 4, the county reported four cases of influenza. One case in a child age 5-14, two cases in adults age 25-49 and one case in an adult over the age of 65.

Of the four cases, there was one case of Influenza Type A and three cases of Influenza Type B.

During this week, the flu cases accounted for .26% of visits to St. Louis County Hospitals. Last year, at the same time, it was .36%.

So far, the county health department has administered more than 1,100 flu vaccines. It is offering free flu shots to county residents. For more information about upcoming clinics, for flu shots and COVID-19 testing, click here.

Through a new campaign called VaccinateSTL, health officials are encouraging people to get a flu vaccine. The organization's website provides a map of free flu vaccine events in the area.

The Centers for Disease Control said flu vaccines are especially important this year to prevent getting sick with both influenza and COVID-19.