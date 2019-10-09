ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Department of Public Health is offering a free clinic for children who still need school vaccinations.

The clinic is set for 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the John C. Murphy Health Center, which is located at 6121 Hanley Rd.

Medical experts from Christian Hospital are helping handle the extra patients to make sure families can get in and out quickly. To speed things up, officials are asking parents to come with the proper authorization forms filled out.

If students aren’t up to date by the Sept. 16 deadline, they could be pulled from class.

“Without it, our children won’t be the future, as we so call it every day,” said Ken Griffin with the public health department.

“Receiving these immunizations and vaccinations will allow them to continue to go to school. Diseases and ailments come from every and anywhere. It’s important to give the proper vaccinations and medications to them so they can live a long and healthy life,” he added.

Families can opt-out of vaccinating children if they have religious or medical reasons to do so. If families are opting out, county officials remind them to make sure their exemption card is on file.

