St. Louis County health department reports 1st human case of West Nile Virus in county this year

West Nile Virus is most commonly transmitted to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Most cases of West Nile Virus will not result in any symptoms.

ST. LOUIS — The first human case of West Nile Virus was reported by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health Tuesday.

In a press release, the department said cases have also been identified in neighboring counties and blood from three donors in the area tested positive for the virus earlier this year.

West Nile Virus is most commonly transmitted to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Most cases of West Nile Virus will not result in any symptoms, but about 20% could show symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, rash or gastrointestinal issues.

“It is important for everyone to take steps to reduce the chance of contracting West Nile virus,” health director Dr. Kanika Cunningham said in the press release. “Even though serious West Nile virus cases in humans are rare, it is important to minimize our exposure."

The health department provided the following steps to prevent West Nile Virus: