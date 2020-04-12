St. Louis County Police Department up to 102 COVID-19 Cases

In a little over eight months, 102 cases amounts to roughly 8% of the nearly 1,300 employees in the department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The surge in COVID-19 cases in the bi-state is impacting the St. Louis County Police Department. In just three days, six employees tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the department's total since late March to 102.

On a week to week basis the positivity rate within all of St. Louis County has fluctuated from 4% to 21% positive. Comparing the department with the rest of St. Louis County, the department's numbers are relatively low.

"We've been very fortunate, this is a large organization and to say we have over a hundred people, while that is completely depressing and sometimes demoralizing. It's also a relatively small amount of people in a large organization that are sick," St. Louis County Police Department Chief Mary Barton said.

Chief Barton credits county safety protocols like wearing masks, distancing and sanitizing for keeping the numbers low.

The St. Louis County Police Department has also been conducting roll calls outdoors and screening dispatch calls for COVID-19. No ride-alongs have been allowed since March.

COVID-19 cases within the department have popped up at different precincts. There has not been an outbreak within a single group of employees, so Chief Barton says filling the positions while people recover has been no different than regular vacation or maternity leaves.

Of the 102 department members who have tested positive for COVID-19, 81 have recovered and returned to duty.