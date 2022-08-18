St. Louis County to join initiative to expand reproductive services

The partnership will expand reproductive health services to St. Louis County.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is set to join The Right Time initiative to expand reproductive health services for those in the county.

Sam Page announced in a press conference Thursday morning that the Missouri Family Health Council has accepted the department's application to join the initiative.

The Right Time initiative is funded by the Missouri Foundation for Health. It is "based on the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue the future they want, including if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant," according to a press release.

"The initiative aims to empower individuals to take control of their own health by improving information about, and removing barriers to, contraceptive services, recognizing that decisions always rest with the patient," according to The Right Time initiative.

The partnership will result in $85,000 in funding during the first year of the program. The agreement will run for six years.

The DPH will be able to provide same-day birth control methods during appointments. They will also be able to provide orientation and training opportunities for staff to improve services.

"This new partnership will help us provide better care for more of our residents," Page said in the press conference.

Services will include care related to pregnancy, childbirth, family planning counseling, sexual health services, well woman exams, and treatment, according to the press release.

Training will begin in October and expanded services will begin in April 2023.