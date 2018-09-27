ST. LOUIS — Itchy eyes. A running nose. Sneezing non-stop. St. Louisans know there really isn’t a “season” to allergy season—the symptoms can wreak havoc anytime of the year. While St. Louisans might think it’s particularly bad here, allergy sufferers have it much worse in dozens of other cities.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released its Fall Allergy Capitals ranking for 2018 and St. Louis is nowhere near the top 10.

St. Louis ranked as the 40th worst metropolitan area in the U.S. for allergy sufferers this fall. That's down two spots from the 2016 season.

The report looked at three factors in ranking cities:

Pollen and mold counts Allergy medication usage Availability of board-certified allergists

St. Louis ranked “average” in all three categories.

Here are the top 5 overall:

McAllen, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Jackson, Mississippi San Antonio, Texas Dayton, Ohio

You can see the full list and read the AAFA report here.

