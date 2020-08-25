First-of-its-kind urgent access treatment center opens in St. Louis area

People who need help with mental health or substance abuse can sometimes wait upwards of two months to see a psychiatrist. Sana Lake looks to reduce that wait

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to leave people jobless and isolated, the number of substance abuse and mental health disorders are increasing.

Chad Sabora and Scott McKinney took steps to help.

“This is just a small piece of a very large landscape and puzzle we are trying to correct,” Sabora said.

The two opened Sana Lake Behavioral Wellness Center in Maryland Heights in June. They said the clinic brings a new way of tackling mental health problems.

“It’s very different than anything that’s out there right now,” McKinney explained.

They explained people who need help with mental health or substance abuse can sometimes wait upwards of two months to see a psychiatrist. Sana Lake looks to reduce that wait. It’s the first urgent access treatment center in the St. Louis area.

“The idea behind urgent access is really to break the logistical barriers and financial barriers and get people the help they need when they need it,” McKinney said.

Sabora said services like this are more important than ever.

"Right now with the social orders that are in place because of COVID, it's really exasperating people with mental health or substance abuse disorders, and they're going to need more help than they did before, so that's why we're here," Sabora said.

You can learn more on the Sana Lake Behavioral Wellness Center website.