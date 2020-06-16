St. Luke’s Hospital recognized for outstanding patient experience

"The 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award recognizes the hospitals that are committed to improving the patient experience throughout the entire organization"

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — St. Luke’s Hospital is a recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award by Healthgrades.

The hospital is among the top 10% of hospitals nationwide based on an analysis of patient experience data, according to a press release. This is the 10th year in a row that St. Luke’s has received the award.

“The consistency in which we have been recognized for our patient experience is a testament to our team members’ commitment to treating each person who walks through our doors like a family member,” said Diane Ray, St. Luke’s senior vice president. “Our dedication to providing high quality care is unwavering.”

Healthgrades evaluated the patient experience performance of more than 3,300 hospitals using patient survey data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019.

The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital, according to the release. Question topics range from cleanliness and quietness in rooms to communication with physicians and nurses.

“The 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award recognizes the hospitals that are committed to improving the patient experience throughout the entire organization,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Healthgrades chief medical officer. “Patient experience plays a huge role in the perception of the care a patient receives, and it is important that hospitals continue to learn from and evolve their patient experiences. It is also equally important that consumers do their research and access this information when determining where to receive care.”