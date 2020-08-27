St. Luke's opens new urgent care center in Arnold

"With the opening of St. Luke’s Urgent Care in Arnold, we can respond to medical needs in a way that is convenient and fits within our patients’ lifestyles"

ARNOLD, Mo. — St. Luke’s healthcare network is continuing to expand in Jefferson County with the opening of its first urgent care center in the area on Aug. 31.

The new location at 832 Arnold Commons in the Arnold Commons Shopping Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“Bringing quality healthcare services close to home is one of the many ways St. Luke’s lives its mission to improve the quality of life for our patients and the community,” said Dr. Robert Paino, network medical director of St. Luke’s Urgent Care Centers. “With the opening of St. Luke’s Urgent Care in Arnold, we can respond to medical needs in a way that is convenient and fits within our patients’ lifestyles.”

The center will provide patients of all ages with treatment for minor medical emergencies such as earaches, cuts and insect bites to more severe injuries like sprains and broken bones, according to a press release.

Board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners will be on-site to conduct sports and camp physicals, administer vaccinations and test for viral and bacterial infections. The center will also offer diagnostic radiology and lab services.

Walk-ins are welcome at the center. Patients can check-in and register online or request a virtual video visit by clicking here.