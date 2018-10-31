An Israeli start-up company just might have a solution to a problem plaguing parents for years.

The company, Para-sonic, is using ultrasound waves to fight head lice.

The handheld device has wide metal teeth that send low-intensity ultrasound waves as it combs through the hair.

The teeth are covered with disposable plastic that collects the dead lice.

The company said the machine is totally safe to use since the ultrasound waves are not applied directly to the body.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved