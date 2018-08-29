ST. LOUIS — Jaiden Wells, 10, spent a few days at Mercy Children’s Hospital after struggling to breathe.

“He was unable to talk a full sentence, so we decided to come to the ER,” said Jaiden’s mom Natacha Wells.

She said Jaiden has had respiratory problems in the past, but it was never severe. Doctors diagnosed Jaiden with asthma.

"We know the plan going forward, what triggers to look for and when to start the treatment process,” Natacha said.

Doctors at Mercy said they are seeing an increase in kids coming to the ER with breathing issues. Admissions for asthma have doubled compared to this time last year. ER visits are also up by about 30 percent.

“We're seeing an uptick right now with kids with asthma related to viral illnesses probably related to the return of school,” said Dr. Donna Eckardt, with Mercy Children’s. “There's some allergies out there as well.”

Dr. Eckardt said good hygiene can help reduce the spread of viruses. She said parents of asthmatic children should be on the lookout for early symptoms, like coughing and shortness of breath.

“They need to have an asthma action plan,” Dr. Eckardt said. “You need to be very vigilant with getting controller medications re-filled.”

It is also important for kids to take their medications correctly. Jaiden’s nurse showed him how to use an inhaler with an attachment called a spacer. It allows the medicine to reach the lower airways.

Natacha said she’ll work with her son to make sure they know how to control his symptoms, so he doesn’t end up in the hospital again.

“He also knows now when to speak up a little earlier, so we don't get to this point,” Natacha said. “Before, he kind of tries to hide it, hold it in, hold his breath.”

Children’s Hospital also reported an increase in respiratory illness. On a single day this week, more than 200 children were treated in the ER. That is double what the hospital normally sees.

© 2018 KSDK