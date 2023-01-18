TikTok weight loss fad causing diabetes drug shortage, unwanted side effects

Experts say using diabetic meds when you're not diabetic threatens access to certain drugs needed to treat diabetes and can cause health issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Many people are working toward their New Year's resolutions, hoping to shed pounds.

Some are swooning over a TikTok trend that seems to be a quick fix. TikTokers are ordering semaglutide - a medication used to treat diabetes- to try and unshed some unwanted pounds.

Kaitlyn Brewster, with Any Lab Test Now, said snatching up meds containing semaglutide is not a good weight loss plan.

"There are a number of side effects as far as pancreatitis, hypoglycemia because it's meant to cause low blood sugar if you're not using it properly there are side effects in general," said Brewster.

Brewster also said using diabetic meds when you're not diabetic threatens access to certain drugs needed to treat diabetes and can cause health issues.

Gary Lea has been dealing with diabetes for nearly two decades; he's been managing it with the help of medication.

Lea urges people not to take diabetes medication if they're not diabetic.

"If there's a shortage of diabetes medicine that these folks need, shame on you for just taking it to lose a few pounds," Lea said.

Brewster said another alternative to losing weight is a two-second swab test that's a "tell-all" for you, personally based on your DNA.

"It breaks down what's healthy for you, it breaks down what exercise amount is good for you, breaks down carbs and fat, said, Brewster.

The bottom line is the latest and greatest weight loss trend may cause health issues, and ordering unneeded medication may threaten access to those who need it.

Related Articles Yes, eating more fiber can help with weight loss and maintaining a healthy weight

Up to Speed