St. Louis, Mo. — This week Today in St. Louis is helping you get through the holidays, which sometimes means finding the right activities or picking the perfect tree. But the struggle this time of year can be much more real than that. So we went to a man who literally wrote a book on happiness for ways to beat the holiday blues.

“There are a lot of expectations that people bring into the holiday season with them,” said Tim Bono, who studies and teaches about positive psychology at Washington University in St. Louis. He's the author of "When Likes Aren't Enough: A Crash Course In the Science of Happiness."

“We often develop this sense that it is supposed to be this period of uninterrupted bliss and lots of happiness and joy all the time," Bono said.

But that doesn't mean simply going into the season with gloom and expecting a turnaround.

“There's a difference between keeping your expectations needlessly low and keeping them realistic," he said.

If you're already dreading the holidays, technology can make things worse, especially looking at social media where Bono said people tend to post “the highlight reel” of their experiences. However, tech like FaceTime and Skype can make a day alone feel less lonely.

“Pick up the phone and call somebody, or say ‘Hey, I'm in a different city right now, but I'm going to call you at 6:00 and have everybody around the table at that time.’”

Sometimes it's about people who've left us behind.

“You might find some opportunity to memorialize that person, if they had a favorite dish or a favorite tradition, continue to incorporate that or share stories about that person,” said Bono. “Give yourself that opportunity to grieve and to mourn, but then also not to allow your entire celebration to be overshadowed by that,” he said. “Create new traditions with the people still at the table.”

Make sure you take care of yourself around the holidays, too.

“People often discount that as a very big contributor to the winter blues or seasonal affective disorder,” said Bono. So finding opportunities even during the day, especially when there’s a lot of sunlight, to go outside, to take a quick break and get exposure to that sunlight, that can be a very effective and just a small mood booster that can go a long way toward psychological health,” he said.

Physical activity and socializing with others is equally important, Bono said, but also difficult to get this time of year.

“Finding other opportunities to do those indoor activities to strengthen the social connection that you are feeling with other people, that’s very important for our psychological health and for our happiness,” he added.

Are the real holidays too much? Make one up, he suggested.

“We know the traditional Thanksgiving it kind of gets a reputation of family drama or conversations around politics or other things like that, but carving out your own special holiday among the people who mean a lot to you, those ‘Friendsgiving’ celebrations, can be really important.”

He said when it comes to real happiness, it's not about turkey or gifts--it's about people.

“If there's anybody in your own life who you think might be experiencing that [sadness] because they are in the aftermath of a divorce of the loss of a loved one of some other difficult thing that they've experienced, over the last year, inviting them to your own place is probably the best holiday gift you can give.”

