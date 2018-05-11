ST. LOUIS — Chances are if you've laid on a bed before, you've experienced the semi-regular struggle of attempting to go to sleep when you're body is doing everything else calming down. And, although it should come as no surprise nowadays, there is, in fact, an app for 'that' — easing up your sleep schedule.

This week on Today in St. Louis, 5 On Your Side will introduce you to a week of healthy sleeping habits. While that is easier said and done most of the time, we hope to break your habits and have you start each day as a healthier you.

To start, we'll introduce you to to the five best apps dedicated toward helping you fall asleep, stay asleep and even monitor asleep, as picked by the American Sleep Association. Below, you'll find the list they compiled, along with links to download the respective app on either iOS or Android platforms.

Awoken

What it is: "A sleep app which combines a journal and practice exercises to help you achieve lucid dreaming and dream awareness."

Where it is: Android, free

Sleep Cycle Alarm Clock

What it is: "Records your sleep habits and using the sleep cycle theory; the alarm wakes you during light sleep.

Where it is: iOS, Android; $0.99 - $1.99

Sleep Cycle Power Nap

What it is: "Allows you to set the time for a short 20-minute power nap or a full nap of 90 minutes. Your phone’s accelerometer senses when you fall asleep and then sets the alarm to wake you up."

Where it is: iOS; free

Relax Melodies

What it is: "Allows you to combine sounds and melodies with guided meditation and brainwave beats to help you unwind and ease into sleep."

Where it is: iOS, Android; free

Pzizz

What it is: "Combines music, sound effects and binaural beats... uses an algorithm to generate a slightly different soundtrack each time you use it. But the sounds are similar enough that your mind associates them with sleep, helping you relax and get your zzz’s."

Where it is: iOS, Android; free

White Noise

What it is: "Comes loaded with several looped sounds, such as a burning camp fire, a boat swaying and thunder. You can also set a gentle alarm to wake you up."

Where it is: iOS, Android; free

Relax & Sleep Well Hypnosis

What it is: "Used to help you get into a deep state of relaxation. Relax and Sleep Well Hypnosis is an app that can guide you through the process."

Where it is: iOS, Android; free

