NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The gummy vitamin craze has taken off, sidelining pills and tablets for a tastier flavor and easy-to-chew alternative. But nutritionists are saying not so fast.

According to vitamin manufacturer Rise-N-Shine, $4.17 billion will be spent on gummy vitamins worldwide by 2025.

CHKD Registered Dietitian Carly Kliment said gummies simply aren't as beneficial as a pill or a chewable.

"The pill or the chewable form has a higher nutrient content," she said.

Kliment said it's difficult to break down all the essential vitamins in a gooey form. When she compared children's Flintstones Gummies to Flintstones Chewables, she found a significant difference in the nutritional value.

"The chewables had 17 vitamins and minerals, whereas the Flintstones gummies had 10."

Taking a closer look at the labels, the gummies don't contain iron or calcium.

"Iron is a big one. You don't see any kind of gummy with iron in them," said Kliment.

The Health Food Center on Colley Avenue in Norfolk is packed with shelves of vitamins. Even though the store boasts gummy vitamins free of artificial dyes and coloring, the vitamins can't compete with their tablets.

"They are better than nothing... but you don't get everything that you would get in a regular high-quality multi-vitamin," said store employee Karla Reese.

Reese also warned about the added sugar in gummies to help to with taste. A Flintstones Gummy has 2 grams of sugar, while the chewable has less than one gram.

