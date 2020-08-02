ST. LOUIS — Do you know a veteran who needs dental care?

The Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health is offering free dental exams for veterans on Feb. 22 at St. Louis Dental Center.

Veterans can come into the center, with a photo ID and veteran certificate form or VA card, and receive a free dental exam.

This is a first-come-first-served opportunity.

Faculty and students with St. Louis Community College will participate and assist with teeth cleaning.

As of Oct. 1, students and faculty with Missouri School of Dentistry have served and improved the smiles of 140 veterans, according to their website.

An estimated amount of donated services through the project is valued at more than $500,000.

For more information, click here or call 314-685-3553.

