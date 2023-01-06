Know before you go: How to choose virtual, convenient or emergency care

There are safer, faster, more effective, and much cheaper alternatives to going to your local ER.

ST. LOUIS — Doctors are urging, if you have a cough, cold, sore throat, or other non-life-threatening ailment, consider calling your doctor or virtual care rather than turning up at the emergency room (ER). The cost you’ll incur at the ER outweighs any benefit you’ll receive.

The ER is for life-threatening emergencies like severe pneumonia, heart attacks, trauma, and strokes. When people go to the ER with viral illness and infectious diseases, it creates a situation where not everyone will get the service and care they think they need. They may also leave frustrated and sicker than when they arrived.

“It’s been a rough December in our emergency rooms where people wait 5 to 6 hours or more,” Dr. Douglas Progue, president of BJC HealthCare said. “It really increases the chances that you’ll pick up some other illness while waiting and go home sick—even if you’re wearing a mask.”

On top of all that, you’ll receive a bill. Typical costs for a doctor’s office or urgent care visit net $60 to $80 or slightly higher if x-rays are needed but for the emergency room, multiply that by 10,” Dr. Progue explained.

“It’s a whole lot of money for a long wait and a difficult time being seen.”

It starts to become very difficult for the ER staff to give good service and for individuals to get the right kind of care when resources are taken away from severe illness.

How healthy is the person?

COVID fears may be driving people to the ER, along with other factors like not having a primary care physician.

According to Dr. Progue, RSV, Influenza and COVID levels in our region are leveling off but doctors are expecting a spike in January after people get together to celebrate Kwanzaa and the New Year, similar to the spikes after Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“The number of people who have gotten severely ill or died from COVID over the past three years has created a lot of worry and concern that I identify with,” Dr. Progue said. “At the same time, we’re asking people to do an analysis, which includes asking themselves how healthy they were before they got sick—it’s important in determining if you need to take aggressive action like the ER.”

For example, if you have asthma, or other conditions that make it more difficult to fight off infections, or if infections tend to be more severe in you because your immune system isn’t very good or you’re on medication, those are the conditions we take more serious compared to a healthy 18-year-old who happens to have a 100-degree temperature.”

ERs visits from people with viral illnesses and respiratory distress from COVID, RSV and Influenza are also a concern at Mercy St. Louis. Dr. Brian Ullery, chair of the Emergency Department recommends people gathering continue to be vigilant and protect those that have weakened immune systems.

Being vaccinated, wearing a mask if you go into public areas, especially indoor spaces, and avoiding crowds and sick people are good ways to stay protected.

Know when and where to go

At Mercy, people are being asked to call their primary care provider to determine the best avenue for obtaining care whether it is in their office, urgent care, or emergency department, according to Dr. Ullery.

Also, consider virtual care.

“The ability of your doctor to take care of you virtually and at your own home has dramatically improved over the past three years,” Dr. Progue added. “For respiratory and viral illnesses, it’s safe, quick, inexpensive, and just as effective as seeing someone in the emergency room.

At either BJC or Mercy, patients have the choice of being seen by their primary care doctor or a dedicated virtual care team of doctors.

Virtual Care

A virtual care visit is an online appointment with a doctor or nurse practitioner for minor illnesses or injuries. You visit with the provider via a video using your computer or smart phone from the comfort of your home. The provider can make a diagnosis and prescribe medicine or other treatments at the same cost as a primary care office co-pay.

To schedule a virtual care visit or learn more, visit

www.bjc.org/virtualcare

Choose Virtual Care for injuries and illnesses such as cold & flu, sinus & allergies, skin rashes, COVID symptoms, women’s health, and pain.

Cold and flu: Sneezing, aches, cough, store throat, strep throat

Sinus & allergies: itchy eyes, sinus infection, nasal congestion, pinkeye

Pain: Earaches, headaches, back pain, joint pain

COVID: Fever and Cough

Women’s Health: Urinary tract infections, yeast infections

Convenient Care

Convenient care clinics provide treatment for minor injuries and illnesses, similar to what you would go to your primary care provider for. Patients will have an in-person visit with a nurse practitioner or doctor at similar cost to a primary care co-pay. Convenient Cares are a good option when you are not feeling well, but not severe enough for the emergency room.

Some convenient care locations have x-rays and labs on site for further testing. Convenient Cares are not equipped to stitch wounds or set compound fractures. For severe injuries or illnesses that exceed the capabilities of convenient care, staff may refer the patient to an emergency room.

To schedule a convenient care appointment or learn more, visit:



Choose Convenient Care for:

Cold and flu: COVID testing, sneezing, aches, cough, store throat, strep throat

Sinus & allergies: itchy eyes, sinus infection, nasal congestion, pinkeye

Pain: Earaches, headaches, back pain, joint pain

Minor cuts & minor burns

Women’s Health: Urinary tract infections, yeast infections

X-Ray *varies by location

On-site lab for blood draw

Vaccines

School or sport physicals

Emergency Care

An emergency room (ER) provides around-the-clock care for serious or life-threatening medical emergencies in which prompt care is critical. Examples may include suspected heart attack or stroke, traumatic injury or severe allergic reactions that present a serious health threat.

Choose Emergency Care for:

trouble breathing

chest pain

severe allergic reactions

severe pain

serious injury

sudden vision impairment

broken bones visible through the skin

moderate to severe burns

fainting

poisoning

rapid heartbeat

problems related to pregnancy

seizures or convulsions

fever in infants (above 101 degrees)

pregnancy-related problems