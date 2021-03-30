Washington University establishes Brain Tumor Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital

“The Brain Tumor Center at Siteman represents the very best of our combined efforts in the lab and clinic against benign and malignant brain tumors."

ST. LOUIS — Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital have established a new Brain Tumor Center composed of doctors and scientists focused on providing leading-edge care and research for brain tumor patients.

Neurosurgeon and scientist Albert H. Kim will be the inaugural director of the center which will be based at Siteman Cancer Center.

“The Brain Tumor Center at Siteman represents the very best of our combined efforts in the lab and clinic against benign and malignant brain tumors,” said Gregory J. Zipfel, head of the Department of Neurosurgery and the Ralph G. Dacey Distinguished Professor of Neurosurgery at the School of Medicine. “Dr. Kim is an exceptional leader dedicated to delivering the most innovative care to patients today while also conducting cutting-edge research that will benefit patients into the future.”

The new center will be made up of experts from WashU School of Medicine's neurosurgery, medicine, radiation oncology, pathology and immunology, otolaryngology, neurology, radiology and endocrinology department.

The center itself will be part of the 11-story, 609,000 square-foot neurosciences building currently under construction at Duncan and Newstead avenues. WashU said the neurosciences building will be the largest project in School of Medicine history.

“The Brain Tumor Center brings together our renowned scientists, clinicians and care teams to promote better outcomes for patients,” said John Lynch, MD, president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “This collaborative approach to clinical care and research is what differentiates academic medicine and has transformed Siteman into a world-class cancer center.”

