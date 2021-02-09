What to know for this year's flu season

After a nearly non-existent flu season last winter, healthcare workers are using some of the same strategies this year

ST. LOUIS — As St. Louis area hospital systems prepare for this year's flu season, Dr. Farrin Manian admits, "Honestly, the only thing that is predictable about the flu is that it is unpredictable."

It's hard to know what to expect this flu season.

"We typically base our flu predictions and modeling off what happens in the southern hemisphere because their flu season comes first, and they have not had a lot of flu," SSM Health's Dr. Shephali Wulff said.

When asked why the southern numbers were so low, Wulff says, "I don't know."

Though it's hard to anticipate their numbers, Wulff — SSM's system director for infectious diseases — has insight into their approach. Health leaders say they're using one of the successful strategies from coronavirus vaccine rollout for flu season: drive-thru clinics.

"I don't think that they will be here to stay forever, but I do anticipate that happening across the region for the fall," she said.

Another reason you might see more drive-thru opportunities: some other winter-time respiratory issues like RSV and croup are making a big jump right now.

"Honestly I think it's probably also safer for everyone when you are outside and not gathering inside," Manian said.

And when it comes to whether or not you should schedule your flu and COVID shots for the same day, doctors say it's safe and convenient and helpful for hospital staff already stretched thin.