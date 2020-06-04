CLAYTON, Mo. — Sleep has always been paramount to our health and right now we have a real opportunity to make our sleep schedule the best its ever been.

Today in St. Louis spoke to Dr. Joseph Ojile of the Clayton Sleep Institue via Zoom amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr. Joseph Ojile said the positive in all this is that we're being forced to adopt new routines and that should include better sleep habits.



He said you should be allotting plenty of time for a full eight hours of sleep, which means setting a sleep and wake time, cutting technology out of your nighttime routines and avoiding caffeine and alcohol.



Focusing on the positive healthy relationships in our life will help us get a better nights rest as well.



Something else people can take advantage of while working from home is the morning sun. He said soaking up the sunrise will help your brain adjust your bedtime.

“Morning sun will help set your bedtime and most of us don't have time for morning sun because we have to go to work. So say you get up at 7 in the morning open those drapes, sit out on the porch the weather is beautiful now,” Dr. Ojile said.



Dr. Ojile said as far as kids sleep routines, they should remain the same, give or take an extra 30 minutes for family game night.

MORE STORIES

'We appreciate you' | Cedric the Entertainer voices support for SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital

Coronavirus patients rush to join studies for experimental drug remdesivir