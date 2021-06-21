Using yoga to reduce stress and find balance

Yoga can be used for more than flexibility. Some people use it for overall balance

ST. LOUIS — Monday, June 21 is National Yoga Day, a day that more people are recognizing in 2021 as a way to help calm the mind. 2020 brought isolation for so many people due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading some to feel depressed and alone.

Meditation and yoga are some ways people are trying to find a sense of normalcy once again.

"It's called enlightenment; meditation can transform the mind and help you concentrate and then you become one with yourself and at peace," said Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, who's a meditation and yoga master.

Aikawa stressed we need to find inner peace, love for ourselves and practice the art of breathing to start bringing more structure and organization to our lives.