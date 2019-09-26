JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A young man from Jefferson County was diagnosed with a vaping-related illness, the county health department said.

According to a press release from the health department, the patient is between the ages of 15 and 24 and was diagnosed with ‘vaping associated pulmonary injury’ on September 12, 2019.

The illness is the seventh confirmed case of vaping-related illness in the state, including one case that resulted in death.

“We continue to be concerned with the quick adoption of vaping among residents," Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar said in the press release. "Contrary to popular belief, vaping is not a safe alternative to smoking."

