JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A tornado ripped through Jefferson City Wednesday night and left significant damage and dozens of people injured.

Officials have not released an official number of how many people were injured but said the number ranges from a dozen to 25. Search parities are still in the area and so far, no one has been reported as missing.

5 On Your Side’s Casey Nolen was there as residents started to see the damage to their homes. He found a young girl in the 400 block of E. Dunklin, who said her trampoline and roof was gone from her family’s home.

In an 11 a.m. press conference, officials said they’re trying their best to get things back to normal 12 hours after the storm.

The National Weather Service is in Jefferson City to look at the damage. A section of the damage near Four Seasons Drive and Flora Drive was rated an EF3 tornado. Numerous other damage points have rated EF0 to EF2. The damage survey is ongoing, the National Weather Service said.

Officials want to remind people to stay away from downed and damaged power lines. Ameren Missouri has brought in over 200 employees to help with the damage. They’re working to restore power.

5 On Your Side’s Abby Llorico was also in Jefferson City,

“A woman went to bed on a quiet residential street and woke up in a home that now looks almost like it’s long abandoned. Shattered windows and tree limbs litter her yard; pieces of her roof, old mail and other personal belongings are scattered around the street,” Llorico shared. The woman’s home is along Tanner Bridge near Aurora.

Anyone who wants to help should contact United at 211 or the Red Cross

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe was at the press conference and said the interactions among all the agencies working together has been “very heartwarming.”

“The damage tornadoes and severe storms cause is devastating, but I am encouraged and inspired by storm survivors. In a time of tragedy, Missourians came together and cared for their neighbors, and our first responders acted with speed and skill to rescue survivors,” Governor Mike Parson said.

