ST. LOUIS — Widespread rain and thunderstorms will increase across Missouri and Illinois overnight Friday night into Saturday. The rain will fall on nearly saturated ground and some flooding is possible, especially for central portions of Missouri where a flood watch is posted.

One to two inches of rain is possible for much of the area

The widespread heavier showers and storms will arrive around in the metro St. Louis area after midnight and continue into Saturday morning.

The heavier steadier rain will shift south of St. Louis during the morning into the afternoon as a chilly breeze blows across the region. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 40s all day. Dry weather will return Saturday night and continue into the start of the new week.

With the additional rainfall expected, the River Forecast Centers have revised the forecast crests along many of the rivers higher.

Use this interactive map to find the latest river observations and forecasts