The first municipal ordinances recognizing Labor Day passed in 1885 as a way to honor social and economic achievements of American workers. Nearly 130 years later, many of us use this unofficial end of summer to eat barbecue and soak up some sunshine.

If you're looking for things to do around town, check out our list of events:

101st Annual St. Louis Greek Festival

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church 4967 Forest Park Avenue

The St. Nicholas Greek Festival will be held Labor Day Weekend, August 31st through September 3rd, 2018. The event will kick-off with a street party on Forest Park Avenue on Friday featuring a select menu of festival favorite foods, beer, wine, and live music by Christos Sarantakis & Niko Georges.

The St. Nicholas Greek Festival is the largest ethnic festival in the St. Louis area and features authentic Greek food, Greek dance troupes, live music, unique Mediterranean gifts, imported jewelry, kids' corner, tours of the historic St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, and much more.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

FREE Admission.

FREE Garage Parking.

Air conditioned dining area.

This is a family friendly event!

The Gateway Cup

The 34th edition of the Gateway Cup takes place in the heart of FOUR unique and awesome St. Louis neighborhoods.

Join the Lafayette Square neighborhood and business district as the first leg of the Gateway Cup gets underway in St. Louis' first historic district, this nighttime Criterium will take place under the lights on a flat, wide-open 0.9-mile course with four 90-degree turns.

Now home to many unique shops and restaurants, the Lafayette Square neighborhood is one of the oldest in St. Louis and boasts the city's first public park. Created by ordinance in 1836, the park was named in honor of Marqis de Lafayette, a French statesman who served as a volunteer under George Washington during the American Revolution.

4 DAYS OF RACING,

4 UNIQUE ST. LOUIS NEIGHBORHOODS!

There are 9 races each day based on ability, ranging from newbies to pros. Each day begins with the amateur races and builds up to the featured events, the men's and women's professional races. In these races, 150 of the top national and international cyclists will hurl themselves through corners averaging 30 mph towards a typically thrilling sprint finish. Guaranteed inspiration.

Big Muddy Blues Festival

Friday - Sunday

3 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Every Labor Day weekend, St. Louis’ historic Laclede’s Landing hosts over 30,000 people from around the country for the Big Muddy Blues Festival. This very popular outdoor music festival attracts an eclectic audience celebrating the rich St Louis history of “the Blues”

Art Fair at Queeny Park

Up to 130 juried artists from 20 or more states, the Art Fair at Queeny Park is one of the most reputable, longest-running art fairs in the bi-state region. Rain or shine, hot or cold weather, relax in the comfort of the climate-controlled Greensfelder Recreation Center. The Art Fair at Queeny Park presents an opportunity for the public to see and purchase original works of fine art and fine craft directly from the artists who create them. Tickets are $5 at the door for the three days. For a $1 off coupon, visit our website, www.artfairatqueenypark.com.

Japanese Festival

Taste of Africa STL

O'Fallon Park

Sept. 1 - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 2/3 - 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taste of Africa STL is a festival that will empower, unite, and rejuvenate the community of North City Saint Louis through food, music, art, culture and much more. This festival will also serve as a step in bringing together Africans from the continent to the diaspora.

Jungle Boogie Friday Night Concert Series

August 31, 2018

Located at Schnuck Family Plaza in the center of the Zoo.

Admission to Zoo and concerts is free.

Please feel free to bring a lawn chair to ensure you have a seat.

42nd annual Japanese Festival

The 42nd annual Japanese Festival takes place at the Missouri Botanical Garden Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It's bigger and better this year than ever.

They're expanding the food court with more vendors that will be offering more authentic flavors. There will also be additional programming from storytelling to parades. As well as new performances inside and outside.

SAT and SUN from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MON from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$15 adults, $7 kids and members

Chief Jim Silvernail Memorial Mud Run Festival

September 1

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

​​​​​​​

As a special fundraising event sponsored by Woodard Cleaning and Restoration, The Jim Silvernail Memorial Mud Run Festival is going to feature The Crusher Race with 100% of the proceeds benefitting BackStoppers and Responder Rescue. It's the baddest, most awesome, dirtiest test of your stamina, mental strength, camaraderie, and fitness around. Come run, jump, crawl and climb through obstacles and fitness tests all for an amazing cause.

Cedar Lake Cellars is the place to be this Labor Day weekend! Join us as we kick off the fall season with a weekend full of live music, fire pit rentals, fine wine and delicious seasonal food. Bring your friends and celebrate with us!

THE WEEKEND LINEUP:

Friday 8/31

Happy Hour: 3 to 5 p.m.

Fire Pit Rentals: 6 to 9 p.m. - Reserve yours today at fire.cedarlakecellars.com

Saturday 9/1

Live Music: BaconStl from 1 to 4 p.m.

Live Music: BigRain from 6 to 9 p.m.

Fire Pit Rentals: 6 to 9 p.m. - Reserve yours today at fire.cedarlakecellars.com

Sunday 9/2

Sunday Brunch: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wine & Yoga: 10 to 11 a.m. – Sign up at cedarlakecellars.com/yoga

Live Music: The Retro Band from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire Pit Rentals: 3 to 6 p.m. - Reserve yours today at fire.cedarlakecellars.com

© 2018 KSDK