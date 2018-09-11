It was back to school Wednesday for Granbury High School senior Chris Willis, though he headed to class with a new responsibility as the district’s newest school board member.

Willis said he first got the idea to run over the summer when he learned Micky Shearon was stepping down.

While there’s little precedence, at 18 years old Willis was clear to run. He made a bet with himself that as long as it was legal, he was going to take on the race.

Willis said he believed it would be a way to support his school along with its teachers and students once he graduates in May.

After graduation, Willis plans to take classes at Weatherford College or through online seminary so he can stay nearby throughout the duration of his three-year term.

