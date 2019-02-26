It was more than 20 years ago that the little boy's body was found in a small church cemetery. His identity is still not known. Investigators hope a new facial reconstruction can help show what the boy may have looked like.

On Feb. 26, 1999, the body of the young boy was discovered in a wooded area near a small church cemetery on Clifton Springs Road in south DeKalb County, Georgia, according National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Investigators believe the body had been there for several months. It had been carefully placed there, investigators said.

"The most disturbing thing is, we... haven't connected an actual reported missing or death to this child," said DeKalb County Medical Examiner Director Patrick Bailey in a video released by NCMEC.

►IN OTHER NEWS: Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

The cause of death has not been determined, but according to the NCMEC, there were signs that the boy had been cared for.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"There wasn't a case where there was an obvious case of malnutrition, neglect, poorly-cared for -- anything like that," Bailey said.

Bailey said the boy's clothing were "above the average means for most income levels."

Story continues below photos:

PHOTOS: Do you recognize this boy? His body was found 20 years ago on Feb. 26, 1999 in a small church cemetery in DeKalb County, Georgia. Today, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is releasing a new reconstruction image of what the little boy may have looked like in life. His body was found 20 years ago on Feb. 26, 1999 in a small church cemetery in DeKalb County, Georgia. Today, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is releasing a new reconstruction image of what the little boy may have looked like in life. His body was found 20 years ago on Feb. 26, 1999 in a small church cemetery in DeKalb County, Georgia. Today, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is releasing a new reconstruction image of what the little boy may have looked like in life. His body was found 20 years ago on Feb. 26, 1999 in a small church cemetery in DeKalb County, Georgia. Today, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is releasing a new reconstruction image of what the little boy may have looked like in life.

"His shoes were well-tied, well-laced and knotted properly," Bailey said. "That means somebody bothered to spend time with this young man."

The boy was believed to have been around 4 to 8 years old at the time of his death.

►IN OTHER NEWS: Georgia model disappears, body found with organs missing

He stood around 4' tall and weighed around 50 pounds, the NCMEC said.

The child was wearing a blue plaid and navy hooded sweatshirt (size XL), red denim jeans (size 3), and Timberland boots (size 11).

Advanced forensic analysis of his bones and teeth suggest that the child was likely born and raised in the southeast United States, most likely Georgia or Florida, the NCMEC said.

On the 20th anniversary of the day that the body was found, NCMEC released a new facial reconstruction image from the skull.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the DeKalb Medical Examiner at 1-404-508-3500.

►IN OTHER NEWS: Police: He took a cupcake. They beat him to death with a baseball bat.

►RELATED: Meet Jane: New artwork could identify this Jane Doe

►ALSO: This child was found inside of a TV cabinet 29 years ago