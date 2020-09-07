Fifty-four years ago this weekend, the crowds were going wild at the 1966 Major League Baseball All-Star Game held right here in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Baseball fans are still waiting to see a Major League Baseball game this year.

But 54 years ago this weekend, the crowds were going wild at the 1966 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, which was held right here in St. Louis.

Check out what we found in the video vault for this week's Vintage KSDK: Baseball edition.

It might have been 54 years ago, but look at the crowds!

And the parking!

And the traffic! Check out those cars!

The 1966 All-Star Game was played on July 12 at a brand-new Busch Stadium, which had opened just two months before.

What was memorable besides the new stadium and baseball? The heat!

Reporter in the Stands

KSDK reporter Chris Condon, in a coat and tie, interviewed fans in the stands.

"Think you're going to be able to spend all afternoon out here?” asked Condon.

“Oh yes,” said a fan.

“The full nine innings?” asked Condon.

“Yes, sir the full nine innings.”

“Think you're going to be able to take a full afternoon?” Condon asked another fan.

“Oh, yes sir.”

“What's your scheme for beating the heat?”

“I wish I had one, Chris. These are beautiful seats, but now I'm beginning to wonder. 110 in the shade."

103 in the shade



The official temperature was 103 degrees. And in the end it was the National League, not the American League or the heat that won.

It took 10 innings for the National League to win by a score of 2 to 1.

Brooks Robinson scored the only run for the American League, and even though his team lost, he was named the game's most valuable player.

