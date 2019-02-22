ST. LOUIS — Who makes federal laws? Why does the flag have 13 stripes? What is the “rule of law?”

Those are just a few of the questions from the official U.S. citizenship practice test. Do you think you could pass the exam?

Questions about citizenship resurfaced recently after a study was released.



The non-profit educational leadership organization known as The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation celebrated the recent President's Day the best way it knew how: by presenting a study that suggests our understanding of basic American history and government is generally spotty, particularly with younger generations.

The foundation conducted a survey with 41,000 Americans adults across all 50 states and Washington D.C. by giving people a short multiple choice test to determine if they could demonstrate the basic level of civics understanding needed to pass a U.S. Citizenship exam.

If you'd like to try your hand at the 19-question test, you can take it at this link to see how you'd fare.

The results were pretty grim. Every state except for Vermont saw a majority of people fail the test, and only 27 percent of those under age 45 were able to pass.

How the States Fared

The top four states following Vermont are Wyoming, South Dakota, Montana and Virginia.

The five lowest-performing states are Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Louisiana.

But what about Missouri and Illinois. Well, not so good.



Illinois

Ranked 15 out of 50

A = 3%

B = 9%

C = 16%

D = 15%

F = 57%

Missouri

Ranked 33 out of 50