Harry Belafonte's civil rights moments driving the St. Louis region forward amid racial divide

ST. LOUIS — Reaction poured in Tuesday from heads of state, civil-rights leaders and the entertainment world following the death of Harry Belafonte at age 96.

As a prominent activist, charismatic singer, Hollywood leading man, Broadway star and trailblazing Black entertainer, Belafonte's loss was felt across a wide swath of American life.

Amid moments of racial divide and turmoil in nearby business districts with hotels, pools and restaurants, Belafonte was there and made a difference.

The civil rights icon played a huge role in breaking the color barrier at The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis, and its outdoor swimming pool.

Originally called Hotel Chase, located at the corner of Lindell and Kingshighway, the hotel did not initially have a pool for its guests in 1922. But, by the 1950s, new hotels were being built in downtown St. Louis with pools.

Hotel owner Sam Koplar then wanted to attract visitors who wanted to swim. So, he converted the Hotel Chase courtyard into an outdoor pool.

Through the years, interesting people have dipped a toe into the water there.

Belafonte was the first Black person to use it that entire decade. Newspapers of the time reported that he was “very proud and touched by the experience.”

The hotel then became a place where Black guests could stay during an era when other St. Louis hotels would not allow them to book rooms.

Decades later, race relations improved. But some tension continued, and Belafonte played another role in a Ferguson restaurant regaining business after the death of Michael Brown and riots that ensued shortly after.

Owner Cathy Jenkins told 5 On Your Side that she and her husband, Jerome, opened Cathy’s Kitchen, one year before Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson. When riots broke out, she said, the community she served food in turn served her.

“When the unrest happened, they were protesting across the street, someone sent me a message on Facebook that said, ‘Kathy, I think they're about to go for your building.’ And I said, well, there's nothing I can do,” she said.

About 10 minutes later, people could be seen protecting the restaurant by creating a human chain to ward off rioters.

“You could hear them chanting, ‘No, not Kathy's,’” she said. “What people didn't know prior to that I used to take my cart down where they protest and I used to bring them food, so you know, kind as you [are], you just don't know what's going to happen,” she said.

In the weeks and months following the protests, Jenkins said the restaurant business was challenging.

“People were afraid to come to Ferguson. They thought it wasn't safe, you know? So, we struggled. We were barely able to keep our doors open during that time,” she said.

But Jenkins also said wonderful things happened including meeting celebrities like Belafonte, who she cooked for. The support of his business provided her with hope for the future.

Jenkins said she started to see more businesses and growth in the area, despite the odds of city decay that could result after a riot.

Amid these moments of social conflict and distrust, Belafonte was right there driving change needed for St. Louis to move forward as a region.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden provided remarks following the passing of Belafonte, which read:

"Jill and I are saddened by the passing of a groundbreaking American who used his talent, his fame, and his voice to help redeem the soul of our Nation. Harry Belafonte was born to Caribbean parents in Harlem, New York on March 1, 1927, when segregation was the order of American society. To our Nation’s benefit, Harry never accepted those false narratives and unjust boundaries. He dedicated his entire life to breaking barriers and bridging divides. ... Harry Belafonte’s accomplishments are legendary and his legacy of outspoken advocacy, compassion, and respect for human dignity will endure. He will be remembered as a great American."

Former President Barack Obama also provided remarks, which read:

“Harry Belafonte was a barrier-breaking legend who used his platform to lift others up. He lived a good life – transforming the arts while also standing up for civil rights. And he did it all with his signature smile and style. Michelle and I send our love to his wife, kids and fans.” — Former President Barack Obama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

