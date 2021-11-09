People turn out to Flags of Valor exhibit in Forest Park to remember 9/11

Volunteers read the names of service members and first responders killed since 9-11 for more than 15 hours.

ST. LOUIS — On this twentieth anniversary of 9/11, scores of people turned out to Art Hill in Forest Park for the Flags of Valor exhibit, which comes down on Monday.

Art Hill was a wonderland of sights and sounds as people embraced the day. Volunteers were there all night long, reading the names of thousands of service members and first responders who have died in the last 20 years.

Mike LeBlanc is a volunteer from American Legion Post 213. He explained the reading of each name combined with the single bell ring.

“Our belief is, if we avow the veteran by stating his or her name followed by a bell ringing,” said LeBlanc, “that person will come alive for those nanoseconds. And that’s how we remember them.”

Among the visitors here on 9-11 was St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, who could be seen walking between the flags.

Sailor and Navy dog handler Shannon Chatterton was there searching for one flag in particular.

“Michael Brodsky is a friend of mine,” said Chatterton. “We were deployed together in 2010. And it was on another deployment he ended up in a firefight and didn’t make it home.”

Chatterton located her friend’s photo and took a moment to collect her thoughts.

“In 2019 when they moved his body down to Arlington, Virginia, I went to attend that funeral, as well, so it’s been very hard,” she said.

After more than 15 hours, volunteers arrived at the last name about 10:30 Saturday morning.

“Thank you,” said LeBlanc over the intercom to people within earshot. “We are blest. God bless America.”